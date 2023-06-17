StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.8 %

NUVA stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 728.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

