StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

OFIX stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

