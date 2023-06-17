StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TA stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.88). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

