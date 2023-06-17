StockNews.com Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Saratoga Investment Stock Performance
SAR opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $316.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.
