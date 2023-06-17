StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

About Inuvo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

