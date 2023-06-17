StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
