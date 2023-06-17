StockNews.com Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NOMD opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

