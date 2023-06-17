StockNews.com Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.88.

TWLO opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

