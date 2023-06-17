Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $378,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 76,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 60,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

