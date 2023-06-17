Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Stratabound Minerals Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project covering approximately 51 acres of land in Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of 19 mineral claims that covers approximately 200.6 hectares located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

