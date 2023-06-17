Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International during the first quarter worth $74,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of MSC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

