Suku Price Tops $0.0505 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $657,090.40 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

