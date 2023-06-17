Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.98–$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Surmodics stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Surmodics has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $39.53.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 322.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

