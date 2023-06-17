Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.32 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and approximately $652,880.08 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,612,816,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,241,200,476 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

