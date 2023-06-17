Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

