Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $289.68 and a one year high of $456.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

