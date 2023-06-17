Symmetry Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.