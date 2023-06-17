Symmetry Partners LLC Has $787,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

