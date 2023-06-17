Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 12,233 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

