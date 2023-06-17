Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $357.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.21 and its 200 day moving average is $342.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

