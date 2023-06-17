Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.40

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.40 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84.22 ($1.05), with a volume of 3126899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.12).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNT. Barclays lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.40 ($2.49).

The firm has a market cap of £390.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,672.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,527.53). Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

