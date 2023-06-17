Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 187

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 199.40 ($2.49).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.12. The company has a market cap of £390.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,672.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 255.40 ($3.20).

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,527.53). Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

