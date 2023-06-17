Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 71,579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 46,594 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after buying an additional 239,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

