Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

