TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Hits $120.20 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $120.20 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,930,136 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,634,583 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.