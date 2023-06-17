Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

