The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 80.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 190,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,631,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,218. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

