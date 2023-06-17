The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 380,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

