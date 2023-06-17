The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.27.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

