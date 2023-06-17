The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

