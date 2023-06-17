The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,485. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

