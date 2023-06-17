The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

