Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $202.30 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,176,785,129 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

