THORChain (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $292.91 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $292.91 million and $16.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,075,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,382,645 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

