Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOST. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $10,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,652,079 shares of company stock valued at $55,772,607 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toast by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 120,391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

