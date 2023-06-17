Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and $4.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,447.88 or 0.99991125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39981574 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,782,757.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

