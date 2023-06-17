TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 911,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $30.19 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.