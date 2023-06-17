TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

