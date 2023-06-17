Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Traeger in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

COOK stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $508.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 498,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 510,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 615.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

