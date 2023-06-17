Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.47.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.78 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

