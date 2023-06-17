Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
