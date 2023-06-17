Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.