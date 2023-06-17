Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,285,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

