Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.82 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average of $370.91. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $289.68 and a 1-year high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.