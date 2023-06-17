Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 58 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

