Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 812 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.