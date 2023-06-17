UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Bruce A. Merino Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.