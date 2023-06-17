Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $447.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.