Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $520.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $490.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $3,778,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

