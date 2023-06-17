Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.36 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $60.36 million and approximately $877,531.43 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,495.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00403185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00096304 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17707979 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $884,184.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

