UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.