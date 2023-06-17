Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.28 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $42.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00017059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00290964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.53491412 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 700 active market(s) with $44,239,572.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

